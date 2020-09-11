Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 20th Anniversary Message from DHA Leadership

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    Our commemorations of the terrorist attacks on our nation twenty years ago serve as a somber reminder of the loss on 9/11 and in the days and years that followed. Lt. Gen. Ron Place, DHA Director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, share their message honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812794
    VIRIN: 210908-O-BP896-146
    Filename: DOD_108554232
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 20th Anniversary Message from DHA Leadership, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sept11th20thcommemoration

