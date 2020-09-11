9/11 20th Anniversary Message from DHA Leadership

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Our commemorations of the terrorist attacks on our nation twenty years ago serve as a somber reminder of the loss on 9/11 and in the days and years that followed. Lt. Gen. Ron Place, DHA Director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gragg, DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, share their message honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.