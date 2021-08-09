Quartermaster to a Generation (shorter version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This documentary showcases Army LTG Andrew Thomas McNamara, who became the greatest combat Quartermaster during World War II. Throughout his military career, he served with dignity as he rose through the Quartermaster Corps to serve as the first director of the Defense Supply Agency, now known as the Defense Logistics Agency. For more information visit: www.dla.mil #WarfighterAlways