Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Air Base Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base, Germany provides food and safe, temporary lodging for evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812783
    VIRIN: 210821-F-ZV099-801
    Filename: DOD_108554175
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Air Base Support, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT