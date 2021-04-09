CJCS Visits Ramstein Air Base

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley visits Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 4, 2021. He spoke with Airmen about the support Ramstein is providing for Operation Allies Refuge. He also spoke with evacuees on base to understand what regional allies and partners have done to support them.
|09.04.2021
Date Posted: 09.08.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
