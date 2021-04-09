Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Visits Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley visits Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 4, 2021. He spoke with Airmen about the support Ramstein is providing for Operation Allies Refuge. He also spoke with evacuees on base to understand what regional allies and partners have done to support them.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812781
    VIRIN: 210904-F-BJ371-0001
    Filename: DOD_108554134
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CJCS Visits Ramstein Air Base, by SSgt Jourdan Barrons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

