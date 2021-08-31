Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-Roll) Women and children section during Operation Allies Refuge

    RAMSTEIN AB, RP, GERMANY

    08.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Service members from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and other surrounding bases, provide support to the women and children section during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein, Aug. 31, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is the largest airlift in U.S. Air Force history and the women and children section is supporting operations by providing family specific supplies to evacuees like baby formula, diapers, baby bottles, wipes and more.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812779
    VIRIN: 210831-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108554123
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, (B-Roll) Women and children section during Operation Allies Refuge, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein AB
    Evacuees
    Operation Allies Refuge

