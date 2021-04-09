Female engagement team at Doña Ana Complex

A soldier with the female engagement team discusses how they support the female population of Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.
|09.04.2021
|09.07.2021 18:42
|Package
|812730
|210904-A-XG046-727
|DOD_108553598
|00:01:26
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|1
|1
