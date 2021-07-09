Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding Afghan families

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brahim Douglas 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Dining facilities prepare three meals a day for Afghan families while they stay at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812727
    VIRIN: 210907-A-BC333-265
    Filename: DOD_108553563
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeding Afghan families, by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

