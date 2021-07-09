Dining facilities prepare three meals a day for Afghan families while they stay at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812727
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-BC333-265
|Filename:
|DOD_108553563
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Feeding Afghan families, by SGT Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
