Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force COVID Response administer BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests to Afghan evacuees Sept. 7, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in support of Task Force McCoy and Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812712
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-FK859-663
|Filename:
|DOD_108553510
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wisconsin Guard administers COVID-19 tests on Fort McCoy b-roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT