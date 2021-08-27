NAVFAC Washington Change of Command Ceremony 2021

Capt. Eric J. Hawn relieved Capt. Gregory G. Vinci during a change of command ceremony held on the Washington Navy Yard Aug. 27, 2021.
Hawn became the tenth commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington since its establishment in July 2004 and Naval District Washington regional engineer.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 17:25
|Location:
|DC, US
