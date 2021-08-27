Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Change of Command Ceremony 2021

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Capt. Eric J. Hawn relieved Capt. Gregory G. Vinci during a change of command ceremony held on the Washington Navy Yard Aug. 27, 2021.

    Hawn became the tenth commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington since its establishment in July 2004 and Naval District Washington regional engineer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812711
    VIRIN: 210907-N-HG124-1001
    Filename: DOD_108553503
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: ANDOVER, MA, US
    Hometown: ROCKAWAY, NJ, US

