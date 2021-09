Figure Engineering SoluStat Seeding the Future

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Figure Engineering has developed an innovative way to rapidly determine the health of coating removal solutions called SoluStat. SoluStat provides a direct method of measuring the process by following the electrons as they move through the chemical solution. It acts like it's a real part being run through the process telling you performance in a fraction of the time without risking valuable aerospace parts. It gives the capability to directly measure key aspects of material processes in a way that really wasn't possible before.