Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam had the honor of hosting Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass last week. She held an all-call to give our Airmen a chance to participate in an open dialogue with her and other senior enlisted leaders of the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 16:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812706
    VIRIN: 210902-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_108553483
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawaii
    Air Force
    15th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT