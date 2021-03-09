Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam had the honor of hosting Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass last week. She held an all-call to give our Airmen a chance to participate in an open dialogue with her and other senior enlisted leaders of the base.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 16:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812706
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-JA727-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108553483
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
