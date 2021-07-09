Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deep Down:

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    "We know deep down that if something happens to me, and I'm 50 feet underwater that my buddy is coming to get me. Everybody on that boat is going to make sure I come up okay," Jay Kochuga, Pittsburgh District dive program coordinator.

    The Pittsburgh District Dive Team is responsible for inspecting locks and dams on the Monongahela, Allegheny and Ohio rivers as well as inspect reservoirs and respond to emergencies, such as debris impeding locking operations. The diver team is made up of 15 members who volunteer to do the job as collateral duty in addition to their assigned, full-time role with the district. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812704
    VIRIN: 210907-A-TI382-317
    Filename: DOD_108553466
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Navigation
    Dive
    Divers
    Pittsburgh
    USCE

