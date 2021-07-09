video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"We know deep down that if something happens to me, and I'm 50 feet underwater that my buddy is coming to get me. Everybody on that boat is going to make sure I come up okay," Jay Kochuga, Pittsburgh District dive program coordinator.



The Pittsburgh District Dive Team is responsible for inspecting locks and dams on the Monongahela, Allegheny and Ohio rivers as well as inspect reservoirs and respond to emergencies, such as debris impeding locking operations. The diver team is made up of 15 members who volunteer to do the job as collateral duty in addition to their assigned, full-time role with the district. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)