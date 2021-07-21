Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Warrior Games Training Camp | Swimming Feature

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    John Dussliere describes how swimming can be used to encourage confidence-building.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 18:03
    VIRIN: 072121-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 72121
    Filename: DOD_108553398
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO RANDOLPH, TX, US

    This work, AFW2 | Warrior Games Training Camp | Swimming Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    swimming
    warrior games
    confidence
    training
    afw2
    team Air Force

