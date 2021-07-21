John Dussliere describes how swimming can be used to encourage confidence-building.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812702
|VIRIN:
|072121-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|72121
|Filename:
|DOD_108553398
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 | Warrior Games Training Camp | Swimming Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
