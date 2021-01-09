Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Welcome: Afghan evacuees in-process at Fort Pickett, Virginia

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Logan Ludwig 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan evacuees begin in-processing at Ft. Pickett, Virginia on September 1, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812696
    VIRIN: 210901-A-QC081-849
    Filename: DOD_108553348
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Welcome: Afghan evacuees in-process at Fort Pickett, Virginia, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Fort Pickett
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    OAW

