Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile assets and crews prepare to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm operations along the Gulf Coast Aug. 29, 2021. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessments for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812685
|VIRIN:
|210829-G-HT254-130
|Filename:
|DOD_108553088
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aviation Training Center Mobile prepares for post-Hurricane Ida operations, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
