    Aviation Training Center Mobile prepares for post-Hurricane Ida operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile assets and crews prepare to conduct Hurricane Ida post-storm operations along the Gulf Coast Aug. 29, 2021. Assets conducted critical incident search and rescue overflights and assessments for damage along the Gulf Coast Region of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812685
    VIRIN: 210829-G-HT254-130
    Filename: DOD_108553088
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    This work, Aviation Training Center Mobile prepares for post-Hurricane Ida operations, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Hurricane Ida
    ATC Mobile
    HC-144 Hercules

