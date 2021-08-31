B-roll of passengers using the Global Entry kiosks, followed by soundbites from Brendan C. Blackmer, Trusted Traveler Program Manager, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812679
|VIRIN:
|210831-H-MJ013-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108553000
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP- Global Entry B-roll, soundbites by Brendan C. Blackmer, Trusted Traveler Program Manager, by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT