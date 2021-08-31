Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP- Global Entry B-roll, soundbites by Brendan C. Blackmer, Trusted Traveler Program Manager

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll of passengers using the Global Entry kiosks, followed by soundbites from Brendan C. Blackmer, Trusted Traveler Program Manager, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812679
    VIRIN: 210831-H-MJ013-001
    Filename: DOD_108553000
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP- Global Entry B-roll, soundbites by Brendan C. Blackmer, Trusted Traveler Program Manager, by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Customs
    Travel
    CBP
    Trusted Traveler
    Global Entry

