How the Flood Risk Management System Works (Animation)

Did you know? Despite its complexity, the flood risk management system in Northern California consists of only a few major components – primarily dams, levees, weirs, and bypasses. See how they work together to move water away from people and property in this animation.
|09.02.2021
|09.07.2021 14:17
|Video Productions
|812672
|210902-A-AN535-1001
|DOD_108552869
|00:01:11
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|3
|3
