    How the Flood Risk Management System Works (Animation)

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Did you know? Despite its complexity, the flood risk management system in Northern California consists of only a few major components – primarily dams, levees, weirs, and bypasses. See how they work together to move water away from people and property in this animation.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812672
    VIRIN: 210902-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_108552869
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USACE
    floods
    weir
    dam animation
    levee animation
    bypass

