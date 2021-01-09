Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USBP Rescues Drowning Man

    IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    United States Border Patrol Agents rescue a drowning man who was caught in a rip current near Imperial Beach, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812666
    VIRIN: 210901-H-DO456-0700
    Filename: DOD_108552831
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USBP Rescues Drowning Man, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    CBP
    USBP
    cbpsar

