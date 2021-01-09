United States Border Patrol Agents rescue a drowning man who was caught in a rip current near Imperial Beach, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812666
|VIRIN:
|210901-H-DO456-0700
|Filename:
|DOD_108552831
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USBP Rescues Drowning Man, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
