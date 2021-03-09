Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29-sec Spot: EFMP Awareness Month

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    MyNavy HR highlights the Exceptional Family Member Program across social media platforms during the month of September by hosting virtual workshops, enrollment information and advice sessions. MyNavy HR represents a collective organization dedicated to attracting, developing and managing the talent that ensures the Navy's advantages at sea while providing exceptional service to Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)


    SCRIPT:

    If you have a family member with special needs, you are not alone. There are more than 23,000 Sailors with special needs family members who balance their careers while caring for their family.
    The Navy’s Exceptional Family Member Program exists to help get your family the medical care they deserve, and to help you navigate the support systems available in public education.
    Need to know more about what’s available to you?
    Check out the MyNavy HR social media channels during the month of September for informational workshops and advice sessions that will help you get connected to key resources.
    Your family and your career matter to us. We’re here for you.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 12:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812664
    VIRIN: 210903-N-TH560-043
    Filename: DOD_108552820
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29-sec Spot: EFMP Awareness Month, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

