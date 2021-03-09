29-sec Spot: EFMP Awareness Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MyNavy HR highlights the Exceptional Family Member Program across social media platforms during the month of September by hosting virtual workshops, enrollment information and advice sessions. MyNavy HR represents a collective organization dedicated to attracting, developing and managing the talent that ensures the Navy's advantages at sea while providing exceptional service to Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)





If you have a family member with special needs, you are not alone. There are more than 23,000 Sailors with special needs family members who balance their careers while caring for their family.

The Navy’s Exceptional Family Member Program exists to help get your family the medical care they deserve, and to help you navigate the support systems available in public education.

Need to know more about what’s available to you?

Check out the MyNavy HR social media channels during the month of September for informational workshops and advice sessions that will help you get connected to key resources.

Your family and your career matter to us. We’re here for you.