    Suicide Prevention Month: “Connect to Protect – Support is Within Reach.”

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, Commander and Division Engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division talks about an integral component of the Army’s Ready and Resilient Campaign, the Army Suicide Prevention Program. https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention/

    Military Crisis Line:

    https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line
    Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), Press 1
    Chat: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat

    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
    https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
    Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 13:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812659
    VIRIN: 210907-A-RP542-037
    Filename: DOD_108552756
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month: “Connect to Protect – Support is Within Reach.”, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

