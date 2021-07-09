Suicide Prevention Month: “Connect to Protect – Support is Within Reach.”

Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, Commander and Division Engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division talks about an integral component of the Army’s Ready and Resilient Campaign, the Army Suicide Prevention Program. https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention/
Military Crisis Line:
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line
Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), Press 1
Chat: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
|09.07.2021
|09.07.2021 13:17
|PSA
|812659
|210907-A-RP542-037
|DOD_108552756
|00:02:10
|DALLAS, TX, US
|1
|1
