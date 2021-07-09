America's Shipyard - Episode Six

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812658" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this sixth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised the project team of the recently departed USS San Francisco. San Francisco completed its moored training ship conversion work at NNSY and was towed to Charleston, South Carolina Aug. 16 where our Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Charleston team will complete the remaining work to allow her to serve as a modern training platform for Sailors.



This massive project took years to plan and complete and required separating the hull into three sections, removing and recycling the center of the hull, and adding three new ones to construct the training platform.



Along with converting La Jolla, this job was the closest America’s Shipyard had come to new ship construction in about 65 years, and one of the biggest submarine projects in the shipyard’s 120 years of servicing submarines.



It took hundreds of workers and ship’s force to convert the vessel, completing so many milestones along the way in contributing to our ability to deliver it NPTU to complete the project. These teammates saw to delivering the vessel to serve its new mission as a training platform, working as ONE TEAM while delivering on ONE MISSION to repair, modernize, and inactivate our Navy’s warships and training platforms. Bravo Zulu to all involved!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Video by Alim Jordan, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170



Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist