    America's Shipyard - Episode Six

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Alim AJ Jordan 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this sixth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised the project team of the recently departed USS San Francisco. San Francisco completed its moored training ship conversion work at NNSY and was towed to Charleston, South Carolina Aug. 16 where our Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Charleston team will complete the remaining work to allow her to serve as a modern training platform for Sailors.

    This massive project took years to plan and complete and required separating the hull into three sections, removing and recycling the center of the hull, and adding three new ones to construct the training platform.

    Along with converting La Jolla, this job was the closest America’s Shipyard had come to new ship construction in about 65 years, and one of the biggest submarine projects in the shipyard’s 120 years of servicing submarines.

    It took hundreds of workers and ship’s force to convert the vessel, completing so many milestones along the way in contributing to our ability to deliver it NPTU to complete the project. These teammates saw to delivering the vessel to serve its new mission as a training platform, working as ONE TEAM while delivering on ONE MISSION to repair, modernize, and inactivate our Navy’s warships and training platforms. Bravo Zulu to all involved!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video by Alim Jordan, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170

    Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 12:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 812658
    VIRIN: 210907-N-PR688-557
    Filename: DOD_108552726
    Length: 00:09:38
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

