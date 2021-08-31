The Vicenza Auto Skills Center proudly serves families In the VMC to support automotive repairs on August 31. The Vicenza Auto Skills Center are at full operations since post-COVID and are continuing to support community members.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812643
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-DR527-107
|Filename:
|DOD_108552656
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vicenza Auto Skills Center performs automotive repairs - BROLL, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT