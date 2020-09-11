Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    September 11; 20 years later

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86 Airlift Wing honors the lives lost by remebering 9/11 at Ramstein Air Base Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812633
    VIRIN: 210907-F-TI641-981
    Filename: DOD_108552515
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 11; 20 years later, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    86th Airlift Wing
    Never forget
    Global Gateway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT