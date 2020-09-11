The 86 Airlift Wing honors the lives lost by remebering 9/11 at Ramstein Air Base Germany.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 11:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812633
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-TI641-981
|Filename:
|DOD_108552515
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, September 11; 20 years later, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
