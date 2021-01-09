British Army's Poacher Troop practices reconnaissance fire and maneuver

Battle Group Poland's British Army contingent, Poacher Troop, practiced reconnaissance firing and maneuvering during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 1, 2021. Poacher Troop is Battle Group Poland's primary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance asset. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
