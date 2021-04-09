Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army vets evacuees during OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Grafenwoehr Training Area and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center vetted evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812610
    VIRIN: 210904-N-VO895-0001
    Filename: DOD_108551818
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

