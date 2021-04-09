Army vets evacuees during OAR

U.S. Army Soldiers from Grafenwoehr Training Area and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center vetted evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812610
|VIRIN:
|210904-N-VO895-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551818
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
