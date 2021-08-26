Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge - Port Dogs

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Commercial partners, the Air Mobility Command and U.S. Transportation Command have reconfigured a ganger on Ramstein Air Base to maximize the amount of evacuees to bring to transient locations. Air Force Capt. John Burdick explains the process and safety of evacuees during this movement.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812593
    VIRIN: 210826-A-OZ634-845
    Filename: DOD_108551748
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge - Port Dogs, by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

