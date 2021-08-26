Operation Allies Refuge - Port Dogs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812593" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commercial partners, the Air Mobility Command and U.S. Transportation Command have reconfigured a ganger on Ramstein Air Base to maximize the amount of evacuees to bring to transient locations. Air Force Capt. John Burdick explains the process and safety of evacuees during this movement.