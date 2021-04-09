Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico facilities b-roll
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 19:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812582
|VIRIN:
|210905-A-RQ704-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551344
|Length:
|00:06:20
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico facilities b-roll, by SSG Brandy Herrmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT