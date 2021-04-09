U.S. Army Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and North Cascade Smokejumper, Chris Surgenor, conduct mop up operations in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 4, 2021. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812567
|VIRIN:
|210904-A-BM014-007
|PIN:
|210904
|Filename:
|DOD_108551277
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct mopup operations, by SPC Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS
