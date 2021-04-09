Task Force - Holloman personnel greet afghan evacuees and continue construction of Anan Omid Village in support of Operation Allies Welcome at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812563
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-TH086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551250
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force - Holloman Nighttime Operations, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
