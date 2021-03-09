Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210904 - 361st Civil Affairs Brigade officer interview, explains brigade role in Operations Allies Refuge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.03.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Gareth Anderson, U.S. Army 361st Civil Affairs Brigade officer, explains the vitality of civil affairs to Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 4, 2021. Civil affairs provides intercultural communication support between pod personnel and the Afghan population at RAB. Members of the 361st CAB are a vital asset to OAR as the U.S. Air Force does not have a civil affairs career field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 09:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 812558
    VIRIN: 210903-F-VH373-0002
    Filename: DOD_108551171
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210904 - 361st Civil Affairs Brigade officer interview, explains brigade role in Operations Allies Refuge, by A1C Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT