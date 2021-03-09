Capt. Gareth Anderson, U.S. Army 361st Civil Affairs Brigade officer, explains the vitality of civil affairs to Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 4, 2021. Civil affairs provides intercultural communication support between pod personnel and the Afghan population at RAB. Members of the 361st CAB are a vital asset to OAR as the U.S. Air Force does not have a civil affairs career field.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 09:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|812558
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-VH373-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108551171
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 210904 - 361st Civil Affairs Brigade officer interview, explains brigade role in Operations Allies Refuge, by A1C Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT