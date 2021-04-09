Members of Operation Allies Refuge Cultural Engagement Team (CET) sit down for a meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 4, 2021. CET facilitates communication for the Afghan populace on Ramstein and their team members ensure the evacuees receive the care they need by interacting with the appointed elders and leaders in each pod, then relaying those needs to the necessary.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812557
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-VH373-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108551170
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, OAR Cultural Engagement Team meeting, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
