    Afghan evacuees depart Ramstein for U.S.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Evacuees board a commercial aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 4, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812556
    VIRIN: 210904-F-VH373-0001
    Filename: DOD_108551169
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan evacuees depart Ramstein for U.S., by A1C Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

