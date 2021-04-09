Afghan evacuees depart Ramstein for U.S.

Evacuees board a commercial aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 4, 2021. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations.
09.04.2021
09.06.2021
|B-Roll
|812556
|210904-F-VH373-0001
|DOD_108551169
|00:00:42
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|2
