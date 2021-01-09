Operation Allies Refuge-interview w/ Capt Smith

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812555" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt Shavonne Smith, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Flight, discusses their mission of evacuating patients and injured personnel to where their needs can be taken care of. They provide medical care on the way as well by setting up a triage onboard the C-17 used to transport patients. She also discusses their capabilities in caring for patients during their transport.