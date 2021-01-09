U.S. Air Force Capt Shavonne Smith, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Flight, discusses their mission of evacuating patients and injured personnel to where their needs can be taken care of. They provide medical care on the way as well by setting up a triage onboard the C-17 used to transport patients. She also discusses their capabilities in caring for patients during their transport.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812555
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-SV030-086
|Filename:
|DOD_108551157
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Allies Refuge-interview w/ Capt Smith, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
