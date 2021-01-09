Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allies Refuge-interview w/ Capt Smith

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Capt Shavonne Smith, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Air Medical Evacuation Flight, discusses their mission of evacuating patients and injured personnel to where their needs can be taken care of. They provide medical care on the way as well by setting up a triage onboard the C-17 used to transport patients. She also discusses their capabilities in caring for patients during their transport.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812555
    VIRIN: 210901-F-SV030-086
    Filename: DOD_108551157
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge-interview w/ Capt Smith, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT