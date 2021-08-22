210822-N-YM718-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 22, 2021) Naval Air Station Sigonella receives Afghan evacuees in support of the Department of State mission of "Operation Allies Refuge" to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan, Aug. 22,2021. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 03:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812545
|VIRIN:
|210822-N-YM718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108551019
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|NAS SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Operation Allies Refuge: NAS Sigonella First Arrival Flight (B-Roll), by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT