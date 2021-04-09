Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/3 Rapid Response Drill B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.04.2021

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a rapid response drill, with support from 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the U.S. Air Force, within the first island chain, Sept. 4, 2021. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain their high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. The drill refined command and control, communication and coordination of joint fires. 2/3 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 00:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812541
    VIRIN: 210904-M-WW783-998
    Filename: DOD_108551005
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2/3 Rapid Response Drill B-Roll, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    3d Marine Division
    2d Battalion
    3d Marines
    rapid response drill

