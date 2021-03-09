Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE airlifts pumps after Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Matt Roe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers used Helicopters to airlift pumps to unwater Kraemer in LaFourche Parish, and Lafitte in Jefferson Parish, which were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE airlifts pumps after Hurricane Ida, by Matt Roe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ida
    Ida

