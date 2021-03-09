210903-N-PC065-2020
CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sept. 3, 2021) -- Sailors and Marines attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), Sept. 3, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812527
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-PC065-2020
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108550760
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Arlington Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT