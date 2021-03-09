Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rota Marines Participate in OAR - Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeffrey Sherman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    (Sept. 3, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Marshal Andrews talks about his Marines' contribution to Operation Allies Refuge. Naval Station Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812514
    VIRIN: 210903-N-FQ836-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108550664
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rota Marines Participate in OAR - Social Media, by PO3 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    OAR; Operation Allies Refuge; Marines; USMC; Naval Station Rota

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Naval Station Rota
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Operation Allies Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT