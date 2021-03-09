(Sept. 3, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Marshal Andrews talks about his Marines' contribution to Operation Allies Refuge. Naval Station Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812514
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-FQ836-0002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108550664
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rota Marines Participate in OAR - Social Media, by PO3 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT