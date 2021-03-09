Rota Marines Participate in OAR - Social Media

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812514" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

(Sept. 3, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Marshal Andrews talks about his Marines' contribution to Operation Allies Refuge. Naval Station Rota is currently supporting the Department of Defense mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman)