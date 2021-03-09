Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Group Poland practices speed of deployment in deployment readiness exercise, Rifle Ready 3

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Battle Group Poland held a multinational deployment readiness exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, September 3, 2021. The deployment readiness exercise, Rifle Ready 3, exercised the Battle Group's ability to rapidly alert, marshal and deploy forces in a time of crisis in support of NATO. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812513
    VIRIN: 210904-A-VH689-0001
    Filename: DOD_108550652
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: ZAGREB, HR
    Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    This work, Battle Group Poland practices speed of deployment in deployment readiness exercise, Rifle Ready 3, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    deployment
    ready
    DRE
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

