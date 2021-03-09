Battle Group Poland held a multinational deployment readiness exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, September 3, 2021. The deployment readiness exercise, Rifle Ready 3, exercised the Battle Group's ability to rapidly alert, marshal and deploy forces in a time of crisis in support of NATO. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 08:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812513
|VIRIN:
|210904-A-VH689-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108550652
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Hometown:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle Group Poland practices speed of deployment in deployment readiness exercise, Rifle Ready 3, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
