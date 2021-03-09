210903-N-EM691-1002
NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 3, 2021) – Evacuees from Afghanistan board a Boeing 777 before departing Naval Air Station Sigonella for the U.S. Sept. 3, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812510
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-EM691-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108550648
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Package NAS Sigonella OAR Outbound Flight, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT