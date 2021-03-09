Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package NAS Sigonella OAR Donations

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    210903-N-EM691-1001
    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 3, 2021) – Volunteers, including interviewee Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Devante Tiller, prepare donations for evacuees from Afghanistan aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sept. 3, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812509
    VIRIN: 210903-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108550642
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 

    NAS Sigonella
    Operation Allies Refuge
    EUCOMAFGEVAC
    Afghanistan Evacuees

