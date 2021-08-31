B-Roll of tents situated at various pod locations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 31, 2021. During Operation Allies Refuge pods are placed for temporary housing of evacuees while waiting for transportation to other transient locations at RAB.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 07:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812506
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-DM412-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108550503
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Overall B-Roll shots of Operation Allies Refuge pods, by SGT Jared Kindlespire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT