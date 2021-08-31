Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overall B-Roll shots of Operation Allies Refuge pods

    RP, GERMANY

    08.31.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jared Kindlespire 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    B-Roll of tents situated at various pod locations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 31, 2021. During Operation Allies Refuge pods are placed for temporary housing of evacuees while waiting for transportation to other transient locations at RAB.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812506
    VIRIN: 210831-F-DM412-0001
    Filename: DOD_108550503
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: RP, DE

    Recovery
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

