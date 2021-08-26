Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Augmentee Coordinator

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The augmentee coordinators discuss and distribute jobs during Operation Allies Refuge. On 26 August 2021, the Pod 2 coordinators plan the distribution of donated clothes throughout the pods and resources needed.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812502
    VIRIN: 210826-F-JE861-644
    Filename: DOD_108550499
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Augmentee Coordinator, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghan evacuees
    distribution of donated clothes

