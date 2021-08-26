Augmentee Coordinator

The augmentee coordinators discuss and distribute jobs during Operation Allies Refuge. On 26 August 2021, the Pod 2 coordinators plan the distribution of donated clothes throughout the pods and resources needed.
|08.26.2021
|09.04.2021 07:44
|B-Roll
|812502
|210826-F-JE861-644
|DOD_108550499
|00:04:15
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|1
