B-ROLL: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis visit the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, Sept. 2, 2021. During the visit, Zelenskyy and Kounalakis met with California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to learn about the Guard's military capabilities and equipment. The California National Guard and Ukraine State Partnership Program was established in 1993 through the Department of Defense as a means to develop and strengthen the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Nious)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812486
|VIRIN:
|210902-Z-KA915-857
|Filename:
|DOD_108550150
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ukraine VIP visit B-roll, by Joint Force Headquarters Califonia National Guard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
