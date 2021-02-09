Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ukraine VIP visit B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOFFETT FIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Joint Force Headquarters Califonia National Guard 

    California National Guard Primary   

    B-ROLL: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis visit the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, Sept. 2, 2021. During the visit, Zelenskyy and Kounalakis met with California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to learn about the Guard's military capabilities and equipment. The California National Guard and Ukraine State Partnership Program was established in 1993 through the Department of Defense as a means to develop and strengthen the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Nious)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812486
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-KA915-857
    Filename: DOD_108550150
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukraine VIP visit B-roll, by Joint Force Headquarters Califonia National Guard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    Ukraine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT