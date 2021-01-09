Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service caters to Afghan evacuees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. BLISS, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Quintin Gee 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service caters to Afghan evacuees

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 17:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812483
    VIRIN: 210903-A-QR584-500
    Filename: DOD_108550071
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FT. BLISS, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service caters to Afghan evacuees, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT