    India Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812482
    VIRIN: 210903-M-HX572-1001
    Filename: DOD_108550070
    Length: 00:58:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MCRDSD #recruittraining

