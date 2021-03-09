New U.S. Marines of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812482
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-HX572-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108550070
|Length:
|00:58:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
