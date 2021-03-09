Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim from fishing vessel 35 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans hoists an injured man from the fishing vessel Moon Glow approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. Coast Guard watchstanders received notification at 12:51 a.m. that the 64-year-old man had sustained a severe leg injury when he fell into the water and was attacked by a shark. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LA, US

    TAGS

    medevac
    Uscg
    shark
    helicopter
    shark attack

