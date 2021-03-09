Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim from fishing vessel 35 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans hoists an injured man from the fishing vessel Moon Glow approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. Coast Guard watchstanders received notification at 12:51 a.m. that the 64-year-old man had sustained a severe leg injury when he fell into the water and was attacked by a shark. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812467
|VIRIN:
|210903-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549807
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|37
|High-Res. Downloads:
|37
