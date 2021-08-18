My Navy Career Center or MNCC Contact Center is a 24/7 human resources HR delivery service. We provide a resource for where Sailors can contact us to address and help them get any numbers of inquiries and career-related issues answered and resolved.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 14:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812456
|VIRIN:
|210818-O-SX812-462
|Filename:
|DOD_108549610
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, My Navy Career Center, by Andrew Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
