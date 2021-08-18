Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Navy Career Center

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Andrew Carlson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    My Navy Career Center or MNCC Contact Center is a 24/7 human resources HR delivery service. We provide a resource for where Sailors can contact us to address and help them get any numbers of inquiries and career-related issues answered and resolved.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 14:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812456
    VIRIN: 210818-O-SX812-462
    Filename: DOD_108549610
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, My Navy Career Center, by Andrew Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Human Resources
    MNCC
    My Navy Career Center

