Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both from 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, conduct wildland fire fighting training in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations in Indian Valley, Plumas National Forest, Sept. 2, 2021. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army Video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812454
|VIRIN:
|090221-A-CJ175-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108549602
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23rd BEB and 2-3 Infantry Soldiers train for wildland fire mission, by SSG Brian Erickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT