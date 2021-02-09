Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd BEB and 2-3 Infantry Soldiers train for wildland fire mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brian Erickson 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 2-3 Infantry Battalion, both from 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, conduct wildland fire fighting training in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations in Indian Valley, Plumas National Forest, Sept. 2, 2021. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army Video by 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812454
    VIRIN: 090221-A-CJ175-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549602
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd BEB and 2-3 Infantry Soldiers train for wildland fire mission, by SSG Brian Erickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NIFC

    WFF

    TAGS

    Joint Force Land Component Command
    NIFC
    WFF
    Dixie Fire
    23 BEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT