    CAPT J P. Hedges Retirement Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat and Sanders Hall

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune commanding general, presided over the retirement ceremony for U.S. Navy Capt. J P. Hedges, Jr. at the Marine Corps Air Station New River Chapel, Sept. 3, 2021. Hedges retired following 30 years of faithful and honorable service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812453
    VIRIN: 210903-M-MO243-0001
    Filename: DOD_108549599
    Length: 00:43:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT J P. Hedges Retirement Ceremony, by LCpl Tanner Bernat and Sanders Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    J P. Hedges

